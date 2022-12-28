AN appeal has been launched after four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a car crash on Boxing Day.
North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle collision between a grey Land Rover Defender and a blue Peugeot 3008 at around 2.45pm on Monday, 26 December, on the A497 at Boduan.
The road was closed whilst the emergency services dealt with the incident, which resulted in one person being taken to hospital via helicopter with life-changing injuries, and a further three people being taken to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes is appealing for witnesses.
He said: “I am urging anybody who may have been travelling between Pwllheli and Morfa Nefyn around the time of the collision and saw either of the two cars prior to the collision, particularly if you may have dashcam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.”
If you were in the area and witnessed anything, or have dash cam footage of the incident, please contact the police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 22000951731.