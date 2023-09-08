Police are appealing for information following reports of burglary in the Bala area.
North Wales Police are investigating reports of four business premises being targeted between 3 and 7 September. A police spokesperson said: "A number of high value items, including a motor and battery from a boat, a quad bike and a Mercedes sprinter van have been stolen.
"We are advising all business owners to take steps to secure their premises and vehicles.
"If you have any information or may have seen suspicious activity in the area during the last week, contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference A144105. https://orlo.uk/LUaws"