Police are appealing to campsite owners on the Llŷn Peninsula to help them find a particular caravan.
North Wales Police (NWP) posted an appeal on social media with details of the caravan they are looking for. They have not said why they are looking for it.
The post says: "Police are keen to hear from any campsite owners in the Llŷn Peninsula area who may have the below caravan on their site.
"Abbey spectrum 520 axel caravan - registration: DN65OGH.
"Any sightings please contact us quoting reference 23000577944, thank you."