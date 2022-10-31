Application sought as Rotary Young Musician Competition returns
The two Rotary Clubs in Aberystwyth are working together to see the Rotary Young Musician Competition 2022/23 come back to the town after its hiatus due to the global pandemic.
This is a prestigious competition offering another performing opportunity for the young musicians in the Aberystwyth area, encouraging them to see the importance and value of music in their lives.
It is hoped that the event will lead to the revival of this annual competition in Aberystwyth.
The Aberystwyth round is to be held on Saturday, 19 November at Capel y Morfa, Aberystwyth at 2pm.
Application forms need to be submitted to Richard Griffiths (at the Richmond Hotel) by 8 November.
There are two categories: solo vocal and solo instrumental, with a performance time of ten minutes and a programme comprising two or more contrasting pieces.
Prizes will be awarded to those competitors attaining first, second and third places in each category.
The whole competition is in five stages with the national (UK) final being held on Saturday, 22 April.
If you are interested in sponsoring this event, the clubs would be incredibly grateful.
If you are interested in entering, please get in touch. This really is an opportunity to grow your stage confidence, experience performing and showing off your talents!
If you wish to attend and listen to the competition, all are welcome. Entry fee is £2.
