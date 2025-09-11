Community groups across Wales can now apply for Welsh Government grants of up to £25,000 to improve or develop local facilities.
The Community Facilities Programme supports voluntary and community organisations to make physical improvements to buildings or buy equipment that benefits local people. The aim is to help create fairer opportunities, strengthen local networks, and support spaces that bring people together.
Since 2015, the programme has funded nearly 500 projects, with more than £70m invested in community spaces across Wales.
Larger grants of up to £300,000 will open from 1 October.
The programme is open to community-led organisations including registered charities, community groups and social enterprises.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.