A Cardigan woman who stalked a man for four months has been handed community and restraining orders.
Bridget Green, formerly of Pendre, but now of 57 Park Hall, Carmarthen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 10 September.
The 34-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to stalking Vivan Herselman in Cardigan between 17 March and 31 July this year.
The court heard that Green “text, called and showed up to Vivan's address”, despite the contact being “unwanted.”
Magistrates handed Green a community order to include a 28 day alcohol ban, mental health treatment, and rehabilitation.
Green was also given a restraining order and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.
She must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
