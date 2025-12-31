If you’re looking for a new start, three jobs are available on Ynys Enlli (Bardsey Island).
Successful applicants will become one of just 12 others living seasonally on the island.
The nature reserve is also Europe’s first Dark Sky Sanctuary, making the sights at night just as spectacular as those by day.
The jobs up for grabs are an Assistant Visitor Warden, which comes with the offer of free shared accommodation to live on the island from March to October.
Siân Stacey, Chief Officer at Ynys Enlli, said: “We’re looking for someone who wants to join our team based on Enlli to welcome visitors to the island throughout the season in 2026.
“The Assistant will support the Wardens in preparing the visitors' houses each week and welcome day visitors from the boats.
“It’s an opportunity to experience life on one of Wales’ best islands, be part of the island community, take in the incredible wildlife, grow your own veg if you’d like, or just wonder at the epic dark skies in Europe's first Dark Sky Sanctuary.”
The second is Project Officer to develop the future of the Bardsey Island Trust engage with new communities and audiences.
Offering an 18-month contract, the job will be both home-based with work on the island - apply by 10 January to be in with the chance.
If you’re looking to start a whole new life, there is also the opportunity to become the island's new Conservation farmer, where you could bring your partner or whole family to live on the island for up to five years.
Tend to the island’s nature as the resident farmer, currently home to 200 sheep and 20-30 Welsh Black Cattle who help to maintain the land - deadline 4 January.
To apply, send your CV and a covering letter outlining why you’re interested in the role and how you meet the skills required to [email protected]
