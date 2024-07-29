Canolfan Arad Goch, in collaboration with Aberystwyth Arts Centre, is offering a series of creative workshops for children in Year 2-6 this week.
These workshops are scheduled to run from tomorrow, 30 July-2 August, with daily sessions from 9.30am-3.30pm.
The workshops are £100 per child, with a sibling rate of £90 per child for siblings from the same family.
The workshops aim to provide a structured, creative environment where children can engage in various activities conducted in Welsh. The goal is to foster creativity, improve language skills, and provide a fun and educational experience during the summer break.
Parents interested in enrolling their children can obtain further information and register by contacting Canolfan Arad Goch via email at [email protected] or by calling 01970 617998.