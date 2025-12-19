Children supported by the Paediatric Palliative Care Team enjoyed a festive day out at Folly Farm thanks to a generous donation from Aberystwyth Cemetery and Crematorium.
Aberystwyth Cemetery and Crematorium kindly donated £1,870 to The Wish Fund’s Folly Farm Christmas Family Day on 29 November, which enabled children receiving NHS care to enjoy a special trip to the adventure park and zoo.
Children, families and staff from the Paediatric Palliative Care Team were given entry to Folly Farm, access to the rides and a meal voucher. They also took part in a gingerbread decorating festive activity on the day.
Rachel Harrison, Manager & Registrar for Aberystwyth Cemetery & Crematorium said it was an “honour” to be able to help local charities and incentives such as the Wish Fund.
She said: “To see exactly where the funds are going is very heart warming. The work that the Wish Fund does is invaluable and we hope to assist them again in the future.”
Rachel Brown, Paediatric Palliative Care Play Specialist added: “We are incredibly grateful to Aberystwyth Cemetery & Crematorium for their generous donation. Thanks to their support, families were able to enjoy a truly special day together, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
“It’s because of kind-hearted supporters like these that we can continue to plan these meaningful experiences.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.