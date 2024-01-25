The last word goes to Jeremy: “The great experiences I’ve had leading Arad Goch Theatre Company are too numerous to list, and I’m very, very proud of the work we’ve achieved across Wales, and the way a company like Arad Goch has taken on an ambassadorial role in so many countries. Putting Welsh theatre on an international map and inviting international theatre companies to Wales, to collaborate with us at the AGOR DRYSAU festival for example is an important element of our work.