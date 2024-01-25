Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch in Aberystwyth is one of the leading providers of theatre for children and young people in Wales and its work has wowed audiences across Wales and the world since it was formed in 1989.
One of the main reasons for its success is the enduring vision of founder and artistic director Jeremy Turner. Jeremy has decided, however, that now is the time to retire and the work has begun to look for a successor.
Jeremy and colleagues Mari Rhian Owen, Mair Tomos Ifans, George Llyfni, Ellen ap Gwynn and Catrin Hughes founded the company in 1989 when Theatr Crwban, the first Welsh language theatre in education company, and experimental company, Cwmni Cyfri Tri, merged. Since then Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch has developed and grown beyond what was then imagined, as Jeremy explains.
“In the company’s early years we had one phone, two Amstrad computers and three desks, and rehearsals would take place in the ‘cool’ temperature of the old Barn Centre in Aberystwyth. The company now has its own fantastic base, theatre and resources in Aberystwyth which was purchased in 1992 and converted with significant financial support of over £3.6 million in 2008 and again in 2018.”
The centre in Aberystwyth is used by Arad Goch itself, artists, other organisations, members of the local community - particularly children and young people - and even for weddings.
The company continues to provide theatre in schools thanks to support from Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire councils, as well as staging plays for children and young people in theatres, community spaces and youth centres across Wales and beyond. The company engages with around 24,000 young people each year, taking into account the performances and the participatory creative activities.
Jeremy added: “Three generations of people have now seen the company’s work, and parents and a few grandparents who saw the first productions are now bringing their children and grandchildren to see the latest productions. Theatre is a vital part of supporting children and young people to value their Welsh identity.”
Arad Goch also takes its work onto the international stage and in recent years the company has performed in Russia, South Korea, Tunisia, France, Catalonia and Poland.
Professor Elin Haf Gruffydd Jones, Arad Goch Board Chair, believes that Jeremy’s contribution is immeasurable.
“Over the years Jeremy has contributed immensely, not only to the field of theatre in education and theatre for children and young people, but also more widely to the fabric of Wales’ artistic culture. One of Jeremy’s main strengths over the years has been the ability to evolve, to reinvent, to collaborate and to be willing to implement new ideas – and this is undoubtedly a strong factor in the company’s longevity.
“As we offer our heartfelt thanks to him, there is also a unique and exciting opportunity for a new artistic director to take the reins and build on the solid platform that has been set, and we look forward to the next exciting chapter in Arad Goch’s history.”
The last word goes to Jeremy: “The great experiences I’ve had leading Arad Goch Theatre Company are too numerous to list, and I’m very, very proud of the work we’ve achieved across Wales, and the way a company like Arad Goch has taken on an ambassadorial role in so many countries. Putting Welsh theatre on an international map and inviting international theatre companies to Wales, to collaborate with us at the AGOR DRYSAU festival for example is an important element of our work.
“Now it is time for me to do other things and for someone else to have the privilege of bringing their creativity to this company.”
Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch Management committee is currently advertising the role of Artistic Director; further information is available on its website: www.aradgoch.cymru.