Aran returns to nest

Aran the osprey has returned to the nest at Glaslyn.

The male osprey safely returned from his long migration yesterday, Sunday, landing on the nest at 4.09pm.

His partner, Mrs G, Wales’ oldest breeding female osprey, returned from her migration for the 19th year, two weeks ago.

Glaslyn Ospreys at Pont Croesor near Porthmadog were especially delighted to see Aran following an injury to his wing last summer which prevented him fishing and resulted in the loss of the pair’s three chicks. Volunteers at the project provided fish for him on a feeding station close to the nest for some weeks and saw him gradually return to fitness, catching his own fish and carrying large sticks before he migrated last September.

Aran is unringed and thought to be about ten years old. He and Mrs G have successfully raised 15 chicks together since 2015.

Visitors can use telescopes to see the birds from the Visitor Centre and the new hide. There are also live broadcasts from the nest streamed directly to the Visitor Centre and Hide throughout the day.

The Centre is open from 10.30am to 4.30pm every day until the birds migrate in September. There is no admission charge but the charity welcomes donations.