A Porthmadog man has been fined after being found guilty of using threatening behaviour and damaging property at Aberystwyth police station.
Llywelyn Rhys, of Fferm Penamser, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 June.
The 50-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour at Alexandra Road in Aberystwyth on 23 February.
Rhys also denied damaging a custody blanket at Aberystwyth police station on the same day.
Rhys was found guilty of both offences following the trial.
Magistrates fined Rhys £346 for the threatening behaviour offence and £173 for the criminal damge.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £650, and compensation of £16.
