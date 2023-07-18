Aberystwyth Ramblers take on the Arans circuit on Saturday, 22 July at 10am.
This strenuous walk will start from the car park at Blaencywarch (grid ref SH 85199 18901), then climb a steep, rough, sometimes wet track via Waun Camddwr to the summit of Aran Fawddwy (905m), the highest peak in Wales south of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon). This is a total ascent of 820m.
From the start point they will ascend fairly steeply northwest alongside a stream to reach a flat col with Glasgwm to the southwest, then, turning to the northeast, they follow a fence line with the gradual ascent becoming steeper as they approach the top of Aran Fawddwy.
If the weather and party are amenable, they will continue to Aran Benllyn (885m), an additional three miles’ return across rough terrain.
The descent is via Drws Bach and the Hengwm valley.
Weather permitting, the views are excellent. Looking east the next highest point is the Urals!
Access to the start is along a narrow country road and parking space is limited so please contact the leader to book a place and arrange car sharing; maximum 20 places.
Contact the walk leader, Nick, to book a place. Contact details can be found on the Aberystwyth Ramblers website at www.aberystwythramblers.org.uk. No dogs, except registered assistance dogs, by prior arrangement.
