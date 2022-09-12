Their full statement from the Archbishop, the Rt Revd Gregory Cameron, Bishop of St Asaph, the Rt Revd Joanna Penberthy, Bishop of St Davids, the Rt Revd June Osborne, Bishop of Llandaff, the Rt Revd Cherry Vann, Bishop of Monmouth, the Rt Revd John Lomas, Bishop of Swansea and Brecon and the Rt Revd Mary Stallard, Assistant Bishop in Bangor said: “As we welcome the new King to his place as Head of State, we are mindful that this occasion is a time of great personal sadness for him and for the Royal Family, as well as the nation, and they are in our prayers. However, we are confident that the example of Her late Majesty will be an inspiration and a guide for the future. We invite God’s blessing on our new King, giving thanks for the late Queen’s reign, while asking God to uphold our new monarch in the same spirit of wisdom, service and faith for the years to come.”