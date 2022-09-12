Archbishop calls for God’s blessing on the King
Subscribe newsletter
Archbishop Andrew John, the Bishop of Bangor who comes from Aberystwyth, has asked for God’s blessing on King Charles III.
The bishop released a joing statement with the bishops of the Church in Wales, warmly welcoming King Charles III and asking for God’s blessing on him as he is proclaimed King.
Their full statement from the Archbishop, the Rt Revd Gregory Cameron, Bishop of St Asaph, the Rt Revd Joanna Penberthy, Bishop of St Davids, the Rt Revd June Osborne, Bishop of Llandaff, the Rt Revd Cherry Vann, Bishop of Monmouth, the Rt Revd John Lomas, Bishop of Swansea and Brecon and the Rt Revd Mary Stallard, Assistant Bishop in Bangor said: “As we welcome the new King to his place as Head of State, we are mindful that this occasion is a time of great personal sadness for him and for the Royal Family, as well as the nation, and they are in our prayers. However, we are confident that the example of Her late Majesty will be an inspiration and a guide for the future. We invite God’s blessing on our new King, giving thanks for the late Queen’s reign, while asking God to uphold our new monarch in the same spirit of wisdom, service and faith for the years to come.”
The Archbishop of Wales, who attendended the Proclamation at Caernarfon Castle yesterday (Sunday) added: “As Prince of Wales, the King has always been a good friend to our nation and to the Church in Wales. I and my fellow bishops will hold him and the whole Royal Family in our prayers.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |