Dr Harry Spillane is the 2024-25 Munby Fellow in Bibliography at Cambridge University Library and a Research Fellow at Darwin College. Prior to taking up the fellowship in 2024, Harry combined a Visiting Fellowship at the Bodleian Library, Oxford, with teaching roles at Cambridge colleges, most recently Newnham (as Director of Studies) and Downing (as Bye-Fellow). He completed his PhD in History at Cambridge in 2022 and had previously taken the MPhil in Early Modern History (2017-18). Harry had previously received a First-Class BA (Hons) in History from the University of Oxford (2014-17). He received the Cambridge University Library Gordon Duff Prize for Bibliography in 2021.