Archbishop calls on the people of Wales to help Ukraine

The Archbishop of Wales is calling for urgent support for Christian Aid’s crisis appeal for Ukraine.

The Archbishop Andrew John, who is originally from Aberystwyth, is calling on the people of Wales to support the crisis appeal to provide food and and other life-saving essentials to people on the Ukrainian borders fleeing deadly violence.

Christian Aid is also calling for people to add their voices to the change.org petition launched by Together With Refugees member, Freedom From Torture, which calls on the UK Government to provide humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine.

So far, an estimated 102 civilians have been killed with a further 406 injured - and the true figures could be far higher. Half a million people have fled the country in recent days, and many more have had to leave their homes to escape the fighting.

The Archbishop, Andrew John, says: “We are all shocked and sickened by Russia’s merciless attack on Ukraine.

“A humanitarian crisis is unfolding rapidly as people flee for their lives and we must respond swiftly to help. I am calling on our churches and communities in Wales to step up and donate generously to Christian Aid’s appeal and sign the petition to the UK Government to do more to help refugees.

“We must also continue to pray for Ukraine and for all its people at this terrible time.”

Head of Christian Aid Wales, Mari McNeill added: “In light of the devastating events in Ukraine, Christian Aid has launched an appeal to support those fleeing deadly violence. We’ll be working with partner organisations in the ACT Alliance to offer rapid humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people. So far, two of our ACT partners have distributed 28 tonnes of food supplies and other lifesaving essentials to people on the Ukrainian borders. In this dark and worrying time for the people of Ukraine and for everyone who believes in peace, we can join together to give, act and pray.”