What helped the disciples answer that question was the realization that God had not abandoned them, as he had not abandoned Jesus. God was found in the midst of the struggles and heartaches that seemed unimaginably painful and hopeless. It was precisely because God had tasted death in and through Jesus that the disciples could make sense of their experiences. Here was a God, not locked away in some remote heaven, but one who was near, sharing their longings and also their worries for the future. When he appeared to them as the Risen Saviour, he opened a way not only of looking at the world in a new way but of navigating its challenges too.