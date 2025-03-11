THREE veterans from Aberystwyth will be taking on Wales’ highest peaks blindfolded in a bid to raise money for charity.
Colin Jones MBE, along with Ieuan Humphreys and Neil Adams, both originally from Penparcau, will attempt to climb Wales’ highest mountains blindfolded as part of the charity event, Dragon Warriors and are appealing for support.
Money raised will support the Wales Armed Forces Veterans Football team for their upcoming games.
Colin is Chair of the football team, with Ieuan the team manager and Neil a player.
Starting at Pen-Y- Fan on Saturday, 29 March at 7am, they will then travel north and onto their second challenge of conquering Cader Idris, starting at 1pm.
The final and biggest challenge will be ascending the Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) mountain on Sunday the 30 March, starting at 9am.
Money raised helps fund The Dragon Warriors participation in the Warriors World Cup which will be taking place in 2026.
This event is designed to promote teamwork, camaraderie and physical effort that highlights the determination and drive expected from our Veterans national football team.
Players from the Welsh Armed Forces Veterans team will attempt to achieve this arduous task blindfolded summiting all three mountains within 24hours.
Describing the work the veteran team does, the Gofundme page says: “This team offers a sporting voice and a chance to focus on the future, especially for those who have faced mental challenges due to past traumatic experiences.
“With a strong sense of camaraderie, teamwork, and pride, this club helps veterans reconnect and thrive after their service.
“Join us in celebrating this vital initiative that fosters unity and support among our heroes.”
The online fundraiser has already raised more than £2,000.
If you can help support Colin, Ieuan and Neil, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/wales-armed-forces-veterans-football-club