Fans of a a 2000 PlayStation 1 game that was set in a fictional Aberystwyth have been celebrating the game's 25th anniversary.
Koudelka is a horror role-playing video game set developed by Japanese company, Sacnoth that is stacked with references to west Wales.
According to the website, Walesingames: "Koudelka takes place in the fictional Nemeton Monastery in the Welsh town of Aberystwyth.
"A “nemeton” was a sacred space in ancient Celtic religion, usually consisting of sacred groves or other natural shrines where the Celts held ceremonies.
"Koudelka creator Hiroki Kikuta and his team took a research trip to Pembrokeshire and were inspired by the location’s scenery, steep cliffs, ruins of the castles and monasteries, St David’s Cathedral’s medieval appearance, and the gloomy atmosphere caused by the cloudy and rainy weather conditions. "These factors all greatly contributed to the design and setting of the game and the Nemeton Monastery itself.
"Main character Koudelka Iasant was born in Abergynolwyn, which she states was a small town near the Taliesin river.
"Although there doesn’t seem to be a real life “Taliesin river”, this could reference the River Dyfi (River Dovey), which is near Abergynolwyn.
"In the myth of the sixth-century Welsh bard named Taliesin, he was discovered as a baby close to this river by a man called Elffin.
"In the plot of Koudelka, a character named Patrick aims to revive his dead wife after learning about a magical cauldron in the story of Branwen.
"This is a reference to the second tale of the Four Branches of the Mabinogi, which is a set of four stories of medieval Welsh literature.
"In this narrative, Branwen ferch Llŷr is the sister of Brân the Blessed, King of Britain, and she marries Matholwch, King of Ireland.
"The tale details how Brân gives his new brother-in-law a cauldron that can raise the dead, which is ultimately used in a war between the Welsh and Irish, and subsequently destroyed."
The game was a moderate success when released internationally, it has maintained a core of fans throughout the years, with physical copies fetching up to £80 online.
Fans have this week spoken of their love of the game.
One fan wrote: "I still have Koudelka in my collection. It's one of the few horror J-RPGs I know and this game is really polished."
Another said: "There’s nothing else like Koudelka! It’s a top 10 game for me. I fell in love with the atmosphere from the moment I first started. It’s a masterpiece, and I try to play it every year in October."
Reacting to the comments, developer, Hiroki Kikuta said: "When I produced this game 25 years ago, I didn't expect this game to remain in the hearts of many people in many countries for so long and continue to be loved. For now, I just express my gratitude to everyone."
