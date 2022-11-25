Arrest made after man is wounded
POLICE have arrested a man in Porthmadog on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause harm.
The arrest was made last night following an incident at The Australia public house.
A man was wounded and taken to hospital. His condition is not known.
North Wales Police (NWP), who are investigating, want to reassure the public that incidents like this are rare.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “We are aware of public concerns around the police presence on the High Street in Porthmadog last night (24 November).
“We were called shortly before 8.30pm to a wounding at The Australia on the High Street, Porthmadog.
“Officers attended the location which resulted in one man being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause harm.
“One man was taken to hospital.
“We’d like to reassure residents that this was a rare and isolated incident, with no further concerns for the wider community.
“Our investigations into this incident are ongoing and urge any witnesses to contact police via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference B177666.”
