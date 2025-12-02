A Porthmadog newsagents has been granted permission to sell alcohol – despite concerns over increased alcohol availability.
Robert’s Newsagents and convenience store on High Street was granted permission by Gwynedd Council to sell booze between 6am until 11pm, seven days a week.
Applicant Robert Christy Mariyampilla requested a licence between 6am and midnight but the council’s central licensing sub-committee agreed to 6am–11pm, when it met on 1 December.
Gwenan Roberts, licensing team head, described the business as “a long established traditional newsagents” selling items such as tobacco, greeting cards and sweets, which had never sold alcohol.
The application sparked comments by Cllr Nia Jeffreys who was concerned about the hours alcohol sales would be available, crime and disorder, public nuisance, and public safety.
But the licensing manager said there had been no other comments or concerns from the public nor from the “responsible authorities”.
Cllr Jeffreys, who sent apologies for not attending the meeting, was concerned that alcohol was proposed for sale from 6am, until midnight, seven days a week, the meeting heard.
It was felt this “may influence drinking levels, drinking patterns, and alcohol-related harm” and recommended reducing the hours to “reduce the chance of crime and disorder in the town and for the sake of public safety”.
She said: “Reducing the hours at which alcohol can be sold would also reduce the chance of public nuisance”, and “would be a fair compromise”.
However, Mr Suresh, the agent for the applicant, said although there had been an attempt to “negotiate and compromise,” including reducing the hours by one, no agreement had yet been reached.
Gwenan Roberts said in updated communication, the councillor felt a one hour proposed compromise “did not alleviate concerns” but she “appreciated the efforts to try to compromise”.
To meet the licensing objectives, the applicants had proposed that the staff selling the alcohol would be license trained within six weeks of employment, and documented.
A recordable CCTV system would be used and maintained and will be kept for 31 days with recordings made available to any responsible authorities if required, Gwenan Roberts said.
Appropriate fire safety provisions would also be in place, with clearly marked escape routes, free from obstructions, the premises would implement a ‘Challenge 25’ age policy, insist on holographic mark IDs, passports or approved PASS cards, and till prompts would be used for the sale of age restricted products.
The management would also ensure that the customers move away from the premises and not loiter.
Mr Suresh said “we have put a number of steps to promote licensing objectives” and he noted that the objections were “only opinions not objections”.
It was “not felt that 6am-midnight was a concern” after the committee had discussed other businesses selling alcohol in the area including the nearby supermarket.
It was felt that it was “a great opportunity” for the business and that it could help “bring investment”, whilst it would continue to be a newsagent and convenience store, Mr Suresh added.
Cllr Gwynfor Owen, Chairman of the committee, confirmed the application was granted with a new time of 6am until 11pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.