An auction of paintings and artwork donated to St Johns Church Penrhyncoch, donated by the family of the late Robert Alan Jones and Hugh Owen Jones, has raised a fantastic £800 for the church.
Rev Lynn Rees, Vicar of Penrhyncoch said: “We are very grateful to Janet and her family for their very kind donation, which greatly assists St Johns Church Penrhyncoch and our work with the local community.”
Bilingual Services are held at St Johns church every Sunday morning at 11am.
Pictured are: Iestyn Leyshon who volunteered as auctioneer for the event, Cyril Evans, Janet and Matthew Evans.