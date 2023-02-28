February’s challenge for Ponterwyd Art Club members was entitled ‘First Sign of Spring’. This set the theme for the month.
Members watched a video of botanical illustration and later in the month Kim Sweet came to Ystrad Mynach Community Hall and led a botanical drawing workshop. This was a hybrid Zoom and in-person meeting.
On 8 March they will be trying to improve their use of watercolour, getting inspiration from a YouTube video.
On 15 March they will have a hybrid meeting when Michelle Shore, back by popular request, will be tutoring members to produce a floral picture using watercolour.
There will be two more Wednesday meetings in March. The art work and the theme for the month is to be decided
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]