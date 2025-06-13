NE1 Fest will take place on 20 June from 4-9pm at St Nicholas Owens Catholic Church Hall, with everyone and anyone welcome to join in the festivities.
The festival will showcase the types of activities that will be on offer as part of the new weekly club - from circus skills to music production, archery, darts, fitness, an Xbox and drumming from Cardiff-based band Samba Galez.
Joe Rees, project lead, said: “The level of support from across the community has been fantastic to see.
“The project is being entirely staffed by volunteers and we have four local food businesses who have committed to feeding the young people at the youth club for free in rotation every week for the first six months!
“We can’t thank our supporters enough.”
Food and drink will also be available on the day at NE1 Fest, free for under 16s.
Mayor Rhodri Phillips will also be attending to officiate.
The youth club sessions will start weekly on Wednesdays on 2 July from 4-8pm, free and open to any child of secondary school age.
This comes after years of calls for youth provision in the town, with facilities for young people regularly presenting as a top priority on town surveys.
An Emlyn group Cadernid Resilience obtained £900 from the Coop Community Fund to kick start the conversation, and it is thanks to the generosity of volunteers and local businesses that the youth club has been secured for the first six months.
Volunteers are aiming to raise £4,000 to cover costs.
