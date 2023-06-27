Members of Llanfair Art Group were saddened to hear of the passing of long-standing member Ian Morin following a short illness.
Ian was a much-loved member who was appreciated for his gentle, good humour and for his impromptu piano recitals at group meetings and occasionally at the group’s annual exhibition.
He will be sadly missed by everyone.
Members were especially touched by Ian’s wish to treat members to a Prosecco Party at Llandanwg Beach Café, hosted by his partner Sandra, to thank members and other friends for their support.
A painting of the mountains from his home at Rhydd Galed Uchaf is pictured here.
Ian was a keen sailor and, like his mother Nea, an accomplished mountaineer.
