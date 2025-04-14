The event series celebrating music and culture in Llanidloes promises to deliver an “even more exciting and diverse lineup of performances and local talent” from 13-20 September.
The series showcases musicians, choirs and literature performances in venues across the town.
Mike Halls, event organiser, said: “We were thrilled with the turnout and response we received last year.
“The support from the community and visitors was incredible and reinforced our belief that Llanidloes is the perfect location for an event like this.
“We're excited to bring even more amazing performances this year to make Llani Live 2025 even bigger and better.”