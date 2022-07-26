Art group puts work on show
Llanfair Art group’s annual exhibition at Harlech Memorial Hall will close tomorrow (Thursday).
The group, which has been going for over 50 years and consists of local artists who meet every Wednesday afternoon at Llanfair Memorial Hall, opened the exhibition on Saturday, 23 July.
Harlech and Llanbedr councillor Gwynfor Owen attended the preview and was very impressed with what he saw.
He said: “I was amazed with the very high quality of the exhibits and this exhibition is definitely worth a visit. It is amazing that so much artistic talent exists locally. It was a pleasure talking to the various artists and listening to them talking about their work. I am certain the exhibition will be a huge success and sales will be very high.
“I also had a chance to talk to Tony King, chair of the club, and was able to wish the club all the best, not just with the exhibition, but with all their work throughout the year.”
