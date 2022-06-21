Art inspired by the land around us

A multi-disciplinary exhibition of artists whose work investigates how they live with, and in the land in Wales has been launched in Aberystwyth.

We Live with the Land started at the School of Art Gallery, Aberystwyth University, Buarth Mawr on 27 June and runs until 26 August. There is a private viewing on Thursday, 7 July at 5.30pm.

The research project was conceived by Dolgellau artist Veronica Calarco and funded by the Joy Welch Fund.

Over the past year, small groups of artists living in Wales have completed retreats at Stiwdio Maelor, an artist residence program, in Corris.

These retreats provided an opportunity for the artists to interact on a more personal level with other artists, to explore the local area and to foster opportunities for discussions away from their normal work and home settings.

During the retreats the artists would, each day as a group, go for a walk to explore the local environment, take turns introducing their working processes and in the evenings give a talk about their work.

The talks were presented live, online, to allow other people to attend the talks and join in the conversation that occurred after each talk (https://www.cyd-fywartir.com/channel).

A final retreat was hosted by participating artist, Julie Upmeyer, at Plas Bodfa, Ynys Môn in May.

An exhibition of work developed from the retreats by is now on display at the School of Art Gallery, Aberystwyth University.

The exhibition also includes work from another exhibition that developed from the research, The Land as Other, which will be shown at the IMPACT Conference in Bristol in September. This exhibition includes artists living in Wales and elsewhere who have a link to Wales.