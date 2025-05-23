A Llanon woman has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to fraud by using a fake letter of reference to get a job.
Rochelle Turner, of Rhyd Fach, Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 May.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by false representation in Aberystwyth in June 2023.
The court heard Turner committed fraud by “dishonestly making a false representation using a letter of reference, intending to gain new employment.”
Magistrates fined Turner £652, but departed from guidelines due to Turner’s “remorse”, no previous convictions and “exemplary character.”
Turner must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £261.