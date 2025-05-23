A raffle has raised £300 for a charity set up to help members of the armed forces.
The raffle for Woody’s Lodge took place on Sunday, 11 May as part of Ponterwyd’s Red Kite Cafe and Grill’s VE Day anniversary celebrations.
The cafe organised a 1940’s themed weekend, decorating the building, providing wartime cakes, and playing wartime music.
Adrian Hollis, who helps Red Kite Cafe and Silver Mountain owners Wendy and Simon, brought some wartime memorabilia along and put together information about Aberystwyth during World War Two.
He also approached Ysgol Syr John Rhys for help, and the children there made posters about World War Two and some bunting, which was displayed in the cafe.
As well as the raffle on Sunday, vintage cars took place in the Red Kite Victory Run, driving along the mountain road to Machynlleth.
Adrian said: “I am pleased to say we raised a total of £300 for Woody’s Lodge - a massive thank you to all who donated!
“Thank you to the George Borrow Hotel, Rheidol Filling station, The Silver Mountain Experience/Ultimate Xscape Aberystwyth and Steve and Janet S who donated raffle prizes.
“I’d also like to say thank you to Epic Militaria, who loaned me some equipment for display, and all those staff and children at Ysgol Syr John Rhys who helped make some excellent displays!”
He added: “We will be looking to do further events throughout the year, and shall be doing a similar event to this in August this year, as it will be the 80th Anniversary of the end of the war - VJ Day -again raising money for a charity!
“Thank you once again! From all of us at The Red Kite Cafe and Grill!”
“To keep up to date, go to the Red Kite Facebook Page.”