Josie held two workshops at Ysgol Bro Idris Dolgellau with Year 8.
The four pieces pictured depict locations in Dolgellau. The originals are in the Free Library but four prints were presented as a gift to the school.
Josie was nine when she and her mother, Lin, and sister, Megan, were attacked with a claw hammer.
The family had recently moved from north Wales to Kent when the attack happened.
Josie and her father, Dr Shaun Russell, subsequently moved back to the area.
Pictured are William Gunton, Lilly Wright, Josie Russell, Poppy Goulding and Wil Pike.
Photo: Erfyl Lloyd Davies