Thousands of people visited Glynllifon’s marquee at the eighth Caernarfon Food Festival on 10 May.
Visitors witnessed demonstrations from former world hand-shearing champion Elfed Jackson and renowned machine-shearer Ifan Davies, who can shear up to 400 sheep in one day. Both are staff members at Glynllifon.
Children and young people built bird boxes with the help of experienced forestry staff, Glynllifon’s engineering department hosted a display of modern and traditional tractors, and visitors had the opportunity to chat about Coleg Glynllifon’s courses with staff.
Farm and exotic animals were at the marquee, alongside a new addition this year, a fun and interactive presentation for children by Dai the Farmer and Mot the Dog titled, ‘Where does our food come from?’