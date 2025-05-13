A project to help fight crime before it happens is back.
North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin’s Innovate to Grow scheme has developed into an important means of targeting and investing in projects dealing with the root causes of crime across North Wales.
PCC Dunbobbin has allocated £100,000 to the scheme to support projects for up to one year throughout the 2025-2026 financial year, with the main focus being on innovation.
A maximum of £5,000 will be available for each project, unless the project delivers across two or more counties when a maximum of £10,000 will be offered. Projects should complement priorities within the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan, which include ensuring a local neighbourhood policing presence; supporting victims, communities and businesses; and working towards a fair and effective criminal justice system.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “This initiative has helped develop and grow some of the most exciting, innovative and rewarding projects tackling crime across the region and they stand as examples of my Police and Crime Plan for North Wales in action.
“I am ambitious for our region and believe that by investing in the community-level projects across North Wales we can nurture new and innovative ways to stop crime before it starts. I’d encourage any organisation that thinks they fit the criteria to get in touch and apply, so they can work with us to realise their aims and deliver the safer and more secure communities we all wish to see.”
Applicants must be not-for-profit and must complete a business plan aligning to one of the Commissioner’s policing priorities.
All organisations must have a Welsh Language, Equal Opportunities and Social Value policy in place and show how they will integrate these areas into the delivery of projects. For further information and to apply, visit: www.northwales-pcc.gov.uk/innovate-grow.