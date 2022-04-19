Artist to explore effect of climate change

Heledd Wyn of Aberystwyth University has been handed a grant as part of an arts fellowship ( Anthony Pugh Photography )

ART as a means of understanding how climate change is affecting people’s everyday lives will be the focus for a new study by an Aberystwyth University academic.

Heledd Wyn, who teaches Advanced Media Production, is one of eight artists to have been awarded a Future Wales Fellowship by the Arts Council for Wales.

As part of the Fellowship, Heledd will receive a grant of £25,000 and will work with scientists and thinkers who are working to tackle climate change and promote more sustainable ways of living.

A photographer, film-maker, visual artist, and educator, Heledd has a degree in Drama from Royal Holloway (University of London) and has been trained by the National Film and Television School (NFTS) and the BBC.

She joined Aberystwyth University in 2021 as a lecturer on the Advanced Media Production project.

Heledd said: “It is an honour and an opportunity to develop my creative practice in film as well as work with the community to devise artistic and scientific strategies that will influence a more sustainable life in Wales.”

The Fellowship will explore the impact climate change is having on the people of Wales focusing on the three main themes of Energy, Food and Transport.