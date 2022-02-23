Artists encourage a new sense of hope in exhibition

An example of the work exhibited in the ‘Moving On, Looking Forward’ exhibition ( Ceredigion Museum )

Ceredigion Museum’s new exhibition, ‘Moving On, Looking Forward’, opened on 29 January.

The exhibition displays the work of a group of artists from Ceredigion and Mid Wales.

The Picturemakers / Y Llunwyr, offer a fresh perspective on recent times, encouraging the public to enter 2022 with a sense of hope after another challenging winter.

Ceredigion it represented through art, using a variety of creative methods, and people looking for something to do in Aberystwyth should pop into the museum to see the exhibition for themselves.

The Picturemakers / Y Llunwyr are a group of artists based in mid-Wales who convene regularly to discuss their artwork and develop their creative practice.

They are based in and around Aberystwyth, Felinfach, Llandrindod Wells, Pant-y-Dŵr, Pennant and Rhayader, and have held over 40 exhibitions since their foundation in 2006.

The group consists of Jane Burnham, Lindsay Davies, Rosemary Fahimi, Philip Huckin, Kim James-Williams, Mike Laxton, Greteli Morton, Joanna Munro-Hunt, Patrick Owen, Catherine Smedley, Shelley Upton, Moira Vincentelli and Ann Williams.

The Picturemakers moved their meetings online in 2020 where they discussed the importance of staying creative, setting artistic challenges for each other to inspire fresh approaches to their subjects and materials, whilst bringing more unity to their work as a group. The challenges were a fun distraction from the pandemic.

The Picturemakers said: “Our art practice has been an anchor in turbulent waters, and we feel optimistic about the year ahead. The artwork that we produced during and after the lockdowns can be viewed as a creative thread which links different seasons and experiences.”

They said of the exhibition: “The philosophy of The Picturemakers is to support, challenge, question and celebrate. Some of the work you will see is work in progress, part of our ongoing journeys to find out, experiment, look at the world and keep moving. We hope that the public enjoy the exhibition as much as we enjoyed making it.”