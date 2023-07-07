Midsummer saw another collaboration between Borth Community Hub and Star of the Sea.
Building on their previous exhibition of older adult art in January, this time they celebrated the work of their youngest and oldest collaborators. The people contributing to this display of art representing ‘What Borth means to me ‘ ranged from tiny babies to octogenarians.
There were babies painting the sea by crawling over wallpaper, Craig Yr Wylfa children writing poetry and youth club photography and word clouds.
Carol Bainbridge, trustee of Borth Community Hub and director of Star of the Sea said: “I wanted to share the excellent work created by all the different groups at Borth Community Hub with the wonderful venue of Star of the Sea. This shows what an amazing community Borth is.”
Carol was recently awarded CAVO’s outstanding volunteer of the year. Carol has been part of the charity since it started 15 years ago and is a driving force behind so many of the hub’s exciting projects.
Helen Williams said: “Carol won the award for everything she does in our community – Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa and Borth Carnival chair, fundraising for playground equipment, running the pedometer challenge, BCC Hub trustee and so much more.”