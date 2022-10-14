Arts centre celebrates 50 years with special exhibition
AN exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of Aberystwyth Arts Centre has officially opened.
The arts centre’s first director, Roger Tomlinson, opened the exhibition last night (Thursday, 13 October). Mr Tomlinson, who was director of the arts centre for three years, also gave a talk about the creation of the venue.
The exhibition celebrates the rich history of the arts centre, and features stories about the building, the people who work within it, the performances that have taken place there and the classes they provide.
It was curated by Ffion Rhys who thanked everybody “who contributed old photographs, films, posters, tickets and anecdotes to create an exhibition that is full of stories that follow our history here at the arts centre over the last 50 years”.
The exhibition reflects the venue’s wide-ranging and ambitious artistic programme, as well as its diverse audience.
The arts centre welcomes 600,000 people a year and is a part of the local community, the university, and the wider national and international art scene. A section of the exhibition has been set aside for people to add a picture of themselves to a photo collage of some of the well-known people at the arts centre.
“We invite you to add your selfie, write a comment about what the arts centre means to you, and tell us what you see for our future. This place belongs to us all, and we love it!” Ffion added.
The exhibition, which is on until Saturday, 29 October, can be found upstairs in Gallery 2.
