For a second year running Daniel Davies, from Lampeter has been announced as the Best Heating Installer in Wales by judges from the industry-leading Heating Installer Awards 2025.
The Welsh winner specialises in plumbing and heating across the region with his company Daniel Davies Plumbing and Heating Engineers.
Daniel’s winning entry featured work he had completed for a seven-bed detached home that dates back to around the 1800s.
Here he installed new radiators and a gas boiler, as well as an underfloor heating system to save energy and add comfort to the home. Daniel showcased his skills by designing the whole system, and upgrading the old system where needed.
Speaking of Daniel’s win, his customer said: “We are really pleased with the job. Daniel finished the project on time and we’ve had no issues since - and no problems during the work either! We felt we took a gamble here with the size of the project and we’re really happy that everything has paid off.”
The nationwide awards scheme, now in its tenth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis.
To mark its tenth anniversary, the award’s organisers have appointed a brand-new Board of Trustees, making it the only awards scheme in the industry that is run and judged by installers themselves. Each trustee will be heavily involved in the judging of the categories relevant to their individual areas of expertise.
You can help Daniel to be crowned the National 2025 Heating Installer Awards winner by visiting the Heating Installer Awards website and casting your vote.
Voting closes at midnight on 27 May and public votes will contribute to a quarter of the installer’s overall scores, with the winner announced in June.