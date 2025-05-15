An application to improve a Felinfach football pitch, which has attracted at £270,000 grant to stop it being unplayable in poor conditions, has been approved by county planners.
In an application recommended for approval at the 14 May meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Felinfach Football Club, sought permission for the improvements to its playing fields located next to the newly constructed Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron school.
An officer report for committee members said: “The playing fields are home to Felinfach Football Club who operate four senior teams (three men’s, one women’s) and a successful junior football system for children from ages six to 16.
“The club has attained Platinum grassroots accreditation from the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and also operates the FAW’s ‘Huddle’ programme to encourage young girls into football.
“The application seeks full planning permission for the carrying out of cut and fill groundworks to provide a level playing field as well as the installation of a bypass drainage system to improve the condition and quality of the facility and its ability to withstand inclement winter weather.
“It is stated that the improvements are required to meet quality standards set out by the FAW who, through the Cymru Football Foundation’s ‘Fit for Future’ projects fund, have committed approximately £270,000 grant funding for the carrying out of the works.”
It says the sloping nature of the fields “results in unbalanced drainage and areas of the pitches becoming unplayable in poor conditions,” adding: “Furthermore, a soil investigation undertaken identifies the subsoil to be 32 per cent clay which further impacts on drainage capability.
At the committee meeting, local member Cllr Ceris Jones told members several games had to be cancelled during the winter, saying the scheme “will ensure the future of football in Felinfach.”
The application was unanimously approved by committee members.