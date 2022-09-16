Ashamed to see dirty state of Aberystwyth
Friday 23rd September 2022 6:00 pm
Bin lorry on collection (Cambrian News )
Editor: I ’m sorry to have to say, but as a resident of Aberystwyth I have never been more ashamed of the state the town is in.Surely anyone who cares about the town can see the filthy and unkempt state it has become and there is no excuse for it.
I’ve travelled around Britain over the last three years, and I have not seen another place in such a sorry state.
You can’t blame the Covid pandemic anymore. We have to ask ourselves who is responsible. The landlords and shopkeepers? The residents? Or the council who are elected to run the services to keep the town clean, weed free and tend the gardens, planters etc around the town,
Surely, it’s all of us. If you love Aberystwyth, then let’s try harder!
Rhian Slater,
Aberystwyth
