PUPILS at a north Ceredigion school were paid a surprise visit on Friday by astronaut, Tim Peake.
Mr Peake, who performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre the night before, called into meet children at Ysgol Rhydypennau on Friday morning.
Teacher, Susan Herron, said: “All of the children thoroughly enjoyed the visit, where they had the opportunity to ask Tim some superb questions, he gave some fantastic answers.
“Tim Peake signed books for the children and they had their photo taken with Tim.
“We are very grateful to Tim Peake for making a big effort to visit us at the school, he has truly inspired the children. Diolch yn fawr iawn Tim Peake.”
Tim Peake at Ysgol Rhydypennau (Ysgol Rhydypennau )