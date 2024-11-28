Controversial plans to shut four small rural schools in Ceredigion are now set to not go ahead next year after a “formal challenge” against the move was made which meant the “current timeline for the reorganisation process is not achievable.”
In September, Ceredigion County Council cabinet members voted to launch statutory consultations on shutting the doors of four “unviable” village primary schools in August next year despite vehement local protests.
The consultations over the future of Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa in Borth, Ysgol Llanfihangel y Creuddyn, Ysgol Llangwyryfon, and Ysgol Syr John Rhys in Ponterwyd are ongoing, and were expected to be closed.
Now, however, a report to be put before a Cabinet meeting on 3 December says that the schools will get a stay of execution, and will not close in 2025 if a recommendation from officers is approved.
The report says: “On 19 November, the authority received a formal challenge to the decision to undertake a statutory consultation with a proposed closure date of 31 August 2025 which is deemed not feasible and therefore needs to re-consider the decision made on that date.
“The authority needs to consider whether to amend the decision to provide that the current process be an informal consultation period to gather further information, rather than that of a statutory consultation.
“The responses received during the informal consultation period will be analysed, and any future statutory consultation proposals and assessments will be comprehensively prepared and completed.
“It is accepted that the current timeline for the reorganisation process is not achievable, and therefore the [previous Cabinet] decision is not deemed to be capable of implementation.
“It is proposed therefore to treat the ongoing statutory consultations as an informal consultation on the future of the schools and any reorganisation.”
Welsh language campaigners Cymdeithas yr Iaith - which raised serious concerns over the process, including allegations that council chiefs lied over a claim that the Welsh Government had given a “seal of approval” to the moves - said it welcomes the motion for the statutory consultations to be revoked.
“It is not clear what exactly the nature of the challenge on 19 November was which finally led to the change of heart, but this is now what should have happened from the start,” Cymdeithas said, “seeking people’s views first, hold discussions on the best ways forward, and then make proposals.”
“Maybe by default, Ceredigion is becoming a ‘listening council’.
“We thank the governors and parents of the four schools for their stand for the future of the children and their communities.
“They are an inspiration to local communities throughout Wales and a great example to the children.”
The move to shut the schools caused outrage among staff, parents and local communities, with dozens attending a fiery meeting on 3 September where the plan to launch closure consultations was approved.
Members heard that while closing the schools would cause “instability” for pupils, some staff losses, and increased costs, “sustainability” of schools was a “paramount consideration.”