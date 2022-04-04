Auction raises over £12,000 for Rufus

AN AUCTION, held to raise funds for Rufus Palmer and his family after he relapsed with Leukaemia, has managed to raise over £12,000 for the eight-year-old.

Held on Friday, 25 March, the auction and raffle raised a total of £12,775. With additional donations from Luke Baker and Aberystwyth Round Table, auction organiser Jamie Frayne has manage to raise £27,285, to alleviate financial burdens for the family while Rufus recovers from a bone marrow transplant in hospital.

Jamie said: “The night went fantastically! It couldn’t have gone any better. On the auction night we raised £12,775, making the total £27,285.

“As you can tell, I’m very happy about that! And Rufus’ marrow is now a 100 percent donor, which is the best news.

“Everyone commented how awesome the band was, Jesse’s Sister. We also had another amazing singer, Emma Sylvester, and a brilliant DJ, Mr Eddy Underwood, finishing the evening.

“Our MC and auctioneer Mr Geraint Hughes really did us proud and hosted a fantastic event. There are so many people involved, for fear of missing someone can I thank everybody who has helped, donated, bought and supported.

“Myself and Rufus’s family are totally overwhelmed with the support we have received!”