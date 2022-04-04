Auction raises over £12,000 for Rufus
AN AUCTION, held to raise funds for Rufus Palmer and his family after he relapsed with Leukaemia, has managed to raise over £12,000 for the eight-year-old.
Held on Friday, 25 March, the auction and raffle raised a total of £12,775. With additional donations from Luke Baker and Aberystwyth Round Table, auction organiser Jamie Frayne has manage to raise £27,285, to alleviate financial burdens for the family while Rufus recovers from a bone marrow transplant in hospital.
Jamie said: “The night went fantastically! It couldn’t have gone any better. On the auction night we raised £12,775, making the total £27,285.
“As you can tell, I’m very happy about that! And Rufus’ marrow is now a 100 percent donor, which is the best news.
“Everyone commented how awesome the band was, Jesse’s Sister. We also had another amazing singer, Emma Sylvester, and a brilliant DJ, Mr Eddy Underwood, finishing the evening.
“Our MC and auctioneer Mr Geraint Hughes really did us proud and hosted a fantastic event. There are so many people involved, for fear of missing someone can I thank everybody who has helped, donated, bought and supported.
“Myself and Rufus’s family are totally overwhelmed with the support we have received!”
On the event, Rufus’ mum, Rosie Palmer, said: “To say we are bowled over and grateful is an understatement! The kindness and generosity of the people of Aberystwyth is out of this world, and we are so lucky to call it home.”
