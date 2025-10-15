A special evening of fundraising is to be held next month to raise money for New Quay’s RNLI crew.
On Friday 14 November at 7pm at Pencnwc Holiday Park in Cross Inn, New Quay, there will be a special fundraising evening packed with entertainment, street food and a fundraising auction.
Among the lots are a sought-after pair of debenture tickets for the Wales versus New Zealand rugby clash at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday 22 November, a gourmet meal for two at the renowned Harbourmaster in Aberaeron and a luxurious one-night stay at the quirky Mootel, Bargoed Farm.
You can also bid for a magical dolphin spotting trip in New Quay, a relaxing weekend escape for two at Pen Y Bont cottage in Ffos Y Ffin, or a round of golf for four at Cwmrhos Golf Club.
Other standout lots feature a Haven Holiday Quay West mobile home stay, a stylish VW Campervan steel cool box, a stunning stained glass plaque by Cariad Glass, a coveted signed Jonah Lomu New Zealand rugby print, a signed copy of Ruth Jones’s bestselling book ‘Love Untold’, afternoon tea for four in Carmarthen, and so much more including fine wines, local art and unique experiences you won’t find anywhere else.
Dyfrig James, a member of New Quay RNLI’s fundraising team said, “Join us for a fantastic night out with music and street food, and where you can bid on our amazing auction lots, with prices starting from just £1. Entry is free and everyone is welcome. Top lots include rugby tickets, meals out, boat trips, nights away and much more, making this an event not to be missed!
“Whether you're a local resident or visiting the area, this is a great opportunity to enjoy a lively evening while helping raise vital funds for the RNLI’s lifesaving work.
“All proceeds will go directly to supporting the New Quay Lifeboat Station, ensuring our volunteer crew can continue to save lives at sea. Bring your friends, enjoy the fun, and help us make a difference!”
