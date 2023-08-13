THE August rain shows no sign of lifting with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for up to 80mm of rainfall on Monday.
The warning runs from midnight to 9pm on Monday, with 20-40mm of rain expected to fall in many areas, including most of Wales, with a chance of 60-80mm falling in some places.
The rain will be heavy and persistent at times, the Met Office says, bringing a chance of disruption to transport and infrastructure.
The Met Office says: "Rain is expected to develop across southwest England and south Wales on Sunday evening and spread northeast to affect many parts of England and Wales through Monday before easing and clearing into the North Sea on Monday night.
"Within this larger band, a corridor of heavy, persistent and perhaps thundery rainfall is expected to develop.
"There is some uncertainty in the track of this heavier rain but 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall in many areas within the warning area, with a chance of 60-80 mm falling in a few places, much of which would fall in 3-6 hours.
"At this stage, this very heavy rain appears more likely to fall over northwest Wales and northwest England."
There is a small chance that homes, businesses and roads could be flooded and a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services.