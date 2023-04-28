Llwyngwril author Carrie Dunn has been shortlisted for a prestigious prize for her latest book.
Unsuitable for Females: The Rise of the Lionesses and Women's Football in England, is in the running for the Football Book of the Year accolade at the 2023 Sports Book Awards.
The book tells the story of women’s football in England since its 19th-century inception through pen portraits of its trailblazers, the subversive women who kept organising their teams and matches despite the prohibition. These women built the foundations of the stage upon which today’s stars flourish.
The revised edition - discussing the Lionesses' fantastic 2022 Euros triumph - is released in June.
The winners of the awards will be announced in May.Carrie has two books out later this year, The Reign of the Lionesses: How European Glory Changed Women's Football in England, which follows the women's football pyramid in the season after the Euros, and Woman Up - Pitches, pay and periods: the progress and potential of women's football, a global history of women's football through an exploration of the challenges players have faced and continue to overcome in order to succeed.
Carrie lives in Llwyngwril with her actor husband and their rescue lurcher, Spring. She is also the volunteer head of media and marketing for Aberystwyth Town Women's FC.