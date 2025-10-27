The clocks went back this weekend and autumn has officially arrived in all her glorious colours.
As the nights grow longer and our woollens find their way out of the backs of closets, many will be organising and attending bonfire nights and Halloween celebrations.
The events that mark the season changes and bring us together this time of year can also be filled with risks - as Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue (MAWWFRS) crew can attest, these nights have a “heavy impact” on its teams.
Between sparklers, fireworks, bonfires, spooky candlelit Halloween displays and costumes made with all sorts of materials, it's easy to see where things can go wrong this time of year.
To make sure everyone can enjoy the celebrations safely and responsibly, MAWWFRS have teamed up with Dyfed-Powys Police to share their top tips for a drama-free autumn.
Halloween tips:
- Costume Safety: Always check for a ‘CE’ mark on Halloween costumes to ensure they meet safety standards. Many costumes are flammable, so avoid open flames. Are your candles putting you and your home at risk?
- Candle Alternatives: Use flameless LED candles for a spooky effect without the fire risk. These are safer for children and won’t blow out in the wind. If you do choose to use candles, be sure to place well away from other objects and never leave them unsupervised.
- Supervision: Keep a close eye on children around candles and decorations. Avoid placing flammable items near exits or walkways.
- Escape Routes: Ensure exits are clear in case of emergency - decorations should never block escape paths.
Steven Davies, Head of Community Safety for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said: “Fire risks increase over Halloween, especially with open flames in pumpkins and flammable costumes.
“Always remember, if your clothing catches fire - STOP, DROP and ROLL.”
- Plan your firework display in advance to make it safe and enjoyable and check the time you can legally set off fireworks.
- ALWAYS buy from a reputable retailer and follow individual firework instructions - only buy fireworks which carry a CE marking or the UKCA mark.
- Read and follow the instructions on each firework (using a torch if necessary).
- Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back.
- Never return to a firework once it has been lit.
- Don't put fireworks in pockets and never throw them.
- Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators.
- Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire.
- Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe when finished.
- Be sure to store fireworks as per the instructions listed, fireworks should be stored in their original packaging in a dry place away from sources of heat or ignition.
- ALWAYS store fireworks away from children and animals.
- If your clothing catches fire - STOP, DROP and ROLL.
Arson Reduction Manager Carl Williams said: “Traditionally, bonfire night has a heavy impact on MAWWFRS and partner agencies despite annual warnings.
“Although it can be a fun and entertaining evening for all the family, fireworks and bonfires can pose serious safety risks.
“We would always recommend that people attend an organised fireworks display as this is the safest option, however, we understand that some will want to host their own private displays.
“While we want people to enjoy themselves – we urge everyone to do this safely.”
MAWWFRS and police forces encourage the public to celebrate both evenings in the safest way possible, and by following these simple guidelines, you can ensure Halloween and bonfire night remain enjoyable and safe celebrations for everyone.
