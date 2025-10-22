A Llanon man will once again turn his garden into a Halloween spectacular to raise funds for charity.
Steve Short has gained a reputation for putting on spectacular displays in his front garden on the Strad Craig Ddu estate, which can be seen as far away as Aberaeron.
Steve will once again erect the ghouls and projection system, along with music in a bid to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Steve has had many interactions with the charity’s pilots and medics through his work with Aberystwyth University and aims to raise £500.
Steve works for the university’s grounds section, looking after the playing fields which is the Aberystwyth designated landing area for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Steve is full of admiration for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, he said: “This is a vital service for everyone. One never knows when anyone of us will need help from this service, and I would like to do my bit to try to help with the necessary fundraising.”
Weather depending, this year’s display will be up and running on the evenings of Friday 31 October, Saturday 1 November and Sunday 2 November.
Steve’s garden displays first started during the pandemic, when people were restricted to being at home. He decided to set up some garden displays for the children on the estate to enjoy during their daily walks.
Steve then moved on to create a successful Christmas light display, which then progressed to his Halloween spectacular.
Steve said: “Since then both the Christmas and Halloween displays have got bigger and bigger, with people swamping our housing estate especially on Halloween 31 October.
“I’ll be amongst the display, dressed up in a Halloween costume again, but I’ll be completely still, with a headset microphone on, interacting with the crowd. They’ll have to try to work out which character is talking to them!”
Kate Thomas, Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Manager, said: “Steve’s impressive Halloween and Christmas displays are loved by people of all ages, who travel far and wide to see his displays in aid of different causes. This year we are delighted that the Wales Air Ambulance Charity has been chosen to benefit from this spooky display.”
You can show your support to Steve by donating to his JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/page/stephen-short-4
