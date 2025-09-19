Ceredigion County Council is expecting car parking charges to being on Aberystwyth promenade ahead of Christmas despite delays in implementing the controversial scheme.
Ceredigion County Council’s Plaid Cymru Cabinet voted to go ahead with plans to charge £5 for parking on Aberystwyth promenade in January despite a consultation drawing 106 objections and they themselves saying less than two years ago that it wouldn’t happen.
Cabinet members, meeting on Tuesday, 21 January, approved moving forward with the plan despite vehement opposition from residents and businesses.
A report, to be put before the council’s Thriving Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee said that implementation of the scheme had seen delays but is expected to be in place by Christmas.
The report said the highways and environmental service is currently “implementing several significant changes” which included “the charging for parking on Aberystwyth Promenade.”
The report said the plan “has encountered a longer lead in time than expected, but is expected to be fully operational during Q3” [covering October, November and December].
The idea for charging for parking on Aberystwyth’s seafront had been proposed by the council’s Thriving Communities Scrutiny Committee as part of a package of parking measures for towns across the county.
The plans received backlash from residents, councillors and businesses.
A report into the proposal was noted by Cabinet members at the end of 2023 but was not progressed, with Plaid Cymru’s Cabinet releasing a social media statement ahead of a Penparcau county council by-election, saying the Cabinet had “decided not to charge for parking on Aberystwyth’s promenade.”
Just over a year later, and with a growing financial black-hole at the heart of council finances, the same cabinet approved the plans to charge people to park on the promenade, with charges coming in “as soon as practically possible.”
Objections received during a consultation on the plans said the move will “drive people out of town” and called the plan “completely and utterly unnecessary.”
A report put before members said that “none of the objections received raise significant issues.”
The changes will see 179 car parking spaces become chargeable along the length of New Promenade from Castle Point to Constitution Hill between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week.
Currently, motorists can park on the promenade for between two and four hours for free, depending where on the seafront they park.
Blue badge holders will be exempt from charges.
Start-up costs, including new ticket machines, signs, and bay painting could reach £150,000, along with increased staff costs.
The council’s own report into the plans warned there would be “considerable opposition” from residents and business owners and could discourage visitors.
The council report said: “It is anticipated that charges will act as a deterrent to commuter and long-term parking related traffic from circulating the seafront in search of available free spaces and, encourage them to seek more appropriate off street parking provision to meet their parking needs.”
The scheme was initially earmarked to raise £400,000 for council coffers this year, despite not yet being implemented.
