The Welsh Government has introduced proposed legislation in an attempt to make the country’s planning laws clearer, more accessible and fit for the future.
Counsel general Julie James unveiled a bill aimed at improving the accessibility of Welsh planning law.
The bill seeks to consolidate planning law by bringing together legislation – which has become fragmented over time – under a single, bilingual Act.
In a statement to the Senedd, Ms James agreed with the Law Commission about the need to simplify existing legislation, saying the statute book is difficult to navigate and decades-old, with increasing divergence between Wales and England.
The planning bill would bring together the main legislation underpinning the planning system, modernising the law as well as clarifying its effect and removing inconsistencies.
